Kylie Jenner Turns Heads, Popping Out Of Skimpy Pink Bikini While Wishing Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday

Kylie Jenner’s birthday wishes to sister Khloe Kardashian is certainly one that will be remembered by her fans for years to come.

Today, E!, which is the station that famously houses Keeping Up With the Kardashian, is hosting a birthday bash for Khloe on TV to celebrate her 35th birthday. The media giant has been playing clips from different family members, and it’s safe to say that KoKo is definitely feeling the love on her special day. But it was one of the KarJenners who made a lasting impression on fans while sending birthday wishes in a skimpy pink bikini. Photos shared by The Daily Mail show lip kit mogul Kylie Jenner wishing her sister a happy birthday in the sexiest outfit ever.

In the short clip that was shared by E!, Kylie leaves little to the imagination while appearing on the beach in a tiny pink bikini top. Jenner nearly spills out of the sexy little bikini, showing off plenty of cleavage for fans. The black-haired beauty wore her long locks down and slightly waved along with a face full of stunning makeup as she tells the world how much her big sister means to her. In the video, Jenner calls Khloe a “bright light” before saying that there will never be anyone else like her in the world. Jenner then goes on to say that she looks up to Khloe and she has for her whole entire life.

“You make every party, you brighten all of our lives!” Kylie gushed.

In the rest of the clip, the other Kardashian sisters continue to show their love for Khloe by gushing over the Good American founder. For Kim’s part, she calls Khloe her “favorite” sister and says that every moment with her is one to be remembered. Kourtney also appears in the video, showering Khloe with compliments and calling her the Thelma to her Louise, the Suzanne to her Jane, and even the Ethel to her Lucy.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner was the first one to take to social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday. Along with a sweet series of photos posted on her Instagram account, momager Kris also shared a heartfelt post for her daughter.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny Khloé!!! I love you more than words can ever describe and I am so happy God chose me to be your mommy…. you are truly one of the most amazing souls I have ever known and I am so blessed every single day to have you in my life.”

Loading...

“I love you my precious girl and I’m so proud of you… you are the best daughter mom sister and friend…” she finished the post.

Jenner also shared a number of photos in her post, including a few throwbacks of Khloe as a little girl and one adorable shot of herself, Khloe, and baby True Thompson sticking out their tongues for the camera. It seems as though KoKo is already having a birthday to remember!