Jordyn Woods Spills Out Of Bedroom Dress, Gets Told, ‘No Wonder Tristan Was All In That’

Jordyn Woods is proving to be one stylish fashionista. The model remains a headline-maker for her February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but this 21-year-old is going places. Her collaboration with clothing empire Boohoo dropped yesterday, and unsurprisingly, Jordyn had been on Instagram promoting the collection.

On June 27, Jordyn returned to Instagram for another promotional post. The sexy snap showed Jordyn in a girly bedroom as pink satins and a red rose enhanced all things feminine. Likewise, fluffy rugs and plush carpeting completed the room. Jordyn had been snapped semi-reclining on the room’s floor. With her curvaceous frame on full display via a strapless and braless red minidress, the model was throwing out her charm in a fairly racy pose. Jordyn’s cleavage was prominent, although the snap maintained this girl’s class.

Jordyn Woods in a spilling red dress is going to launch some comments. Clearly, some fans couldn’t seem to avoid mentioning her cheating scandal.

“No wonder Tristian was all in that,” one user wrote.

The comment wasn’t in the top 10 most-liked ones, but it was manifesting amid the comments section’s higher-ranked responses. A fan replied with cry-face emoji. Objective viewers would likely consider the words somewhat cruel as Woods appears to be working hard to forge herself a career following the scandal. Jabs at her incident with Thompson likely don’t come welcome. Nonetheless, they’re present.

Fortunately, many fans gave Jordyn the thumbs-up.

“YASSSSS JORDYN” saw one fan support the model.

“Jordyn F*cking Woods That’s it!!” threw out similar praise.

The comment pertaining to Woods and Thompson could, however, be interpreted as flattering. The NBA player was likely drawn to Woods on account of her beauty. Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend “kissed” the model, per her Red Table Talk interview. While the scandal saw Khloe call time on her relationship with Thompson, she did state that Woods is “not to be blamed,” per People.

Loading...

A separate user did refer to “stealing men,” though. Clearly, Instagram’s opinion on the saga remains mixed.

Jordyn’s recent success as a fast-rising celebrity seems to be earning her respect. Her SECNDNTURE athleisurewear line is doing well. Promotion for it has received praise for its inclusiveness as Jordyn chose models of all shapes and sizes and included girls with disabilities. The model also has a successful lash line. Jordyn’s collaboration with Boohoo seems to be further proof – major brands are dying to partner up with her.

Many fans responding to today’s post also gave their thoughts on Jordyn’s former best friend Kylie Jenner. Jordyn may be blossoming, but it looks like her latest update has dragged her back into that scandal.