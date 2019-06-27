‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Rocks Skintight Jeans And Tiny Black Crop Top On Instagram

Kate Bock is flaunting her famous figure on Instagram again, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, June 27, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model uploaded a sexy new snap to her account on the social media platform that her thousands of followers are absolutely loving. The 26-year-old was captured standing outside next to a large, luscious green bush and staring down the camera with a sensual look. Her ensemble in the photo was considerably more modest than many on her feed, but the classic pairing of denim and a black top still perfectly showcased the bombshell’s killer curves.

Kate sent pulses racing in a tiny black crop top from the brand Artizia that clung tight to her voluptuous bosom and slender frame, and cut off right in the middle of her torso to flash a glimpse of her flat midsection and rock-hard abs. On her lower half, the babe sported a pair of tight, light-wash Zara jeans that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The pants hugged every inch of her long, toned legs and booty, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, drawing even more attention to her exposed midriff.

In her hand was a pair of trendy cat eye sunglasses that she would likely eventually used to shield her eyes from the bright sun, and a gold choker was wrapped around her neck to add a big of bling to the look. Kate’s signature blonde tresses were worn down in a loose blowout that spilled over her shoulders. Her locks fell to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans of the Canadian beauty were quick to show some love for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. After just one hour of going live to the platform, the snap has already racked up more than 3,600 likes, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“An icon of beauty,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

Others wished the stunner safe travels, as she also revealed in the post that she would be doing a lot of traveling over the course of the next week.

Earlier this week, the model stunned her fans again with a glimpse at her fabulous bikini body. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kate showed off her flawless physique in a skimpy yellow and white polka dot bikini that left very little to the imagination, driving her fans absolutely wild.