Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Puts On Busty Display In See-Through Lace Top

Anna Nystrom snaps a selfie on Instagram.
Anna Nystrom / Instagram
Anna Nystrom is flooring her Instagram followers with another sexy new photo.

The fitness model is well-known for showing off her fit physique in a number of stunning outfits, ranging from bikinis to workout gear and everything in between. She boasts a following of over 7.9 million, and each and every one of her posts earns her a ton of traffic. In the most recent photo shared with her fans, Anna looks stunning in another sexy ensemble.

The blonde bombshell snaps a photo in the mirror while striking a hot pose for the camera. In usual Anna fashion, the fitness fanatic wears her long, blonde tresses down and straight along with a face full of makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a subtle matte gloss. To match her gorgeous face is an equally stunning outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

Under a gray-colored leather jacket, Nystrom rocks a lacy gray tank top that shows off her entire stomach through the fabric. She shows plenty of cleavage in the top, pairing her look with a pair of black jeans and a black purse slung across her shoulder. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention, with over 63,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments within just a few short hours of going live.

????

Some fans commented on the photo to gush over Anna’s sexy little outfit while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. Of course, there were a few others who took to the post to comment with a wide range of different emoji.

“Real you are the most beautiful girl,” one follower commented with a red and pink heart emoji.

“Wow you look absolutely beautiful,” another fan chimed in.

“Your beauty is awesome,” another user gushed.

????

To get her insanely beautiful body, it’s no secret that Anna spends a lot of time in the gym. As The Inquisitr shared earlier last week, Nystrom put her body on display once again in a workout-chic outfit. In the snapshot, the blonde bombshell leaves very little to the imagination in this NSFW ensemble. While posing on a railing that overlooks a river, Anna looks off into the distance with a slight smile on her face, wearing her long, blonde locks down and at her back. She shows off almost her entire derriere in a pair of pink booty shorts and a tight-fitting white tank top.

Is there any look that Anna can’t pull off? Probably not.