Kourtney Kardashian’s Drunk Birthday Video To Khloe Is Beyond Hilarious: ‘Don’t Pee On Me’

The Kardashian sisters have been taking to Instagram today to wish their sister Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday – the Good American founder turned 35-years-old today. While Kim Kardashian’s heartfelt Instagram update threw fans a family snap of Khloe with the clan’s children, Kourtney Kardashian’s update came with a more adult setting.

On June 27, the 40-year-old took to the platform to send her little sister birthday wishes. Kourtney posted a video. The post showed Khloe giving Kourtney a piggyback ride during a late-night outing. Given Khloe’s glitter-adorned outfit and Kourtney’s Louis Vuitton bag, it looked like the girls had gone somewhere glamorous. Their demeanor suggested a little alcohol had been consumed, though. The two were visibly drunk and not quite making sense as they made their way through the dark path.

Khloe and Kourtney both seemed somewhat out of breath. They were also laughing.

“You guys how far are we?” Kourtney asks.

The Poosh CEO then says that she needs the bathroom.

“I’m really gonna be pee on you!” Kourtney is heard saying.

“Don’t pee on me!” Khloe replies.

Footage then shows the pair stumbling through their pitch-black setting and talking about what sisterly love involves. It seems to be going down well with fans. In fact, many are suggesting that the hilarious video is nothing short of epic.

“This is gold,” one fan wrote.

Many fans did, however, pick up on the intoxicated nature of the video. One fan didn’t seem prepared to believe that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars engage in this kind of behavior, per their comment.

“Wait what even the kardashians have late night drunk walks?!”

Another fan sent out a message to one of their own friends.

“@dorlove_ you to me when I’m drunk Hahahaha,” they wrote.

Other fans also picked up on the drunken conversation between Khloe and Kourtney. Whether for the amusing talk or overall candidness, the video proved popular. It had racked up over 1 million views within an hour of going live. The post was liked by Khloe herself and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

Khloe’s relationship with Kourtney is well-known to fans. Their bickering on Keeping Up With The Kardashians makes for prime-time viewing on the hit E! show. The series does, however, showcase a strong bond between the sisters. Khloe may not have joined Kourtney on her recent vacation to Costa Rica, but snaps of these two showing their sisterly love are plentiful over on Instagram.

Fans are likely wishing Khloe all the best for her year ahead. Given Kourtney’s update, it looks like throwback memories are the way to send wishes this year.