‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Plunging Pink Jacket In New Photo

Camille Kostek’s newest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

On Thursday, June 27, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl wowed her fans with a stunning new snap that was certainly hard to ignore. In the photo, the model was captured sitting on a chair and staring off in the distance through a pair of Prive Revaux sunglasses, putting on an eye-popping display in a neon pink pantsuit that was sure to command attention from her 622,000 followers.

Though her ensemble was certainly more modest than some of the other posts on her feed — which often see her in nothing more than a bikini — the plunging v neckline of Camille’s blazer offered a daring element that flaunted an ample amount of her bronzed skin. The dangerously low cut revealed that the babe opted to go braless underneath the bright garment, exposing an insane amount of cleavage. Meanwhile, a dark shadow fell perfectly in the middle of her voluptuous bosom, drawing even more attention to her bare decolletage.

Camille’s lower half was mostly out of frame, though fans were able to get a glimpse of the matching pink pants that covered her long, lean legs. She wore her signature blonde tresses tied back behind her head, with a few wisps falling down in front of her to perfectly frame her face. The bombshell covered her eyes with a trendy pair of oversized sunglasses, and sported a glossy red lip and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie went absolutely wild for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 5,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower Camille with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning as always,” one fan wrote, while another said she was the “definition of boss babe.”

“You amaze me every day. Pretty in pink,” commented a third.

While many fans know they can see Camille in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, they can also catch a glimpse of the babe in NOTD’s new music video for the tune “So Close,” which also features Felix Jaehn, Georgia Ku, and Captain Cuts. As Billboard noted, the video was released on Thursday and sees the model partaking in one of favorite activities — dancing.

“The moment I heard ‘So Close,’ I knew it aligned perfectly with my free-spirit and would be on constant replay,” she told the news outlet. “This music video is my ultimate #NeverNotDancing mood, and I cannot wait for the world to dance along with me.”