Dutch Model Sanne Vloet Goes Braless In Sexy Sheer Dress On Instagram

Sanne Vloet recently shot a new campaign, and she is sharing snippets of the resulting work with her Instagram fans, who showed they are here for it. Earlier this week, the Dutch model took to the popular photo-sharing social networking platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a see-through dress that leaves almost nothing to the imagination, while staying within the artsy realm.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old model is lying in a field among high vegetation as she rocks a daring white dress featuring a sheer fabric and long sleeves with a high neckline, with a combination of both romantic and sexy elements. According to a snapshot shared by the photographer Gary Lupton – as indicated by the tag Vloet included with her post – on his own Instagram page, the dress she is rocking is by Chanel.

Vloet — who has worked with top names, including Victoria’s Secret, Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, Tom Ford, and Ralph Lauren— is lying on her side amid the stalks and blades of long vegetation as she plays with some of it. The model has her head tilted back as she faces the sun above with her eyes closed and lips parted, in a contemplative yet seductive pose. Her golden hair is slicked back and down, as it cascades onto the ground with the movement of her head.

According to the geotag she included with her post, she posed for the photo shoot in The Hamptons, New York. The post, which Vloet shared with her nearly half a million Instagram followers, garnered more than 23,500 likes and just shy of 150 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible looks, and share how they feel about the whimsical photo shoot.

Lupton, the photographer, also took to his own Instagram to share several samples of his work featuring the model. The photos he posted include close-up shots of Vloet and also full-length ones that show her whole body and outfit.