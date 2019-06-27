Alessandra Ambrosio Turns Heads In Bright Blue Bikini On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her flawless figure in a bikini yet again, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

A new photo of the former Victoria’s Secret Angel showing some serious skin was shared to the Instagram page of her swimwear brand GAL Floripa on Thursday, June 27, and it is certainly not going unnoticed. The close-up snap captured the bombshell standing on the shore of a beautiful beach, staring off into the distance as the sun basked down.

The photo also showed Alessandra modeling one of the newest pieces to her collection — the Gaya top in the color “Celeste,” which is a bright teal blue that popped against the babe’s bronzed skin. The tight number features a minimal ripple design right across the bosom, drawing attention to her voluptuous assets that the piece hardly contained and leaving very little to the imagination thanks to its wide, low scoop neckline that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage. The close-up shot also offered a peek at the Brazilian bombshell’s flat midsection, though fans didn’t have to look far through the GAL Floripa Instagram feed to get a complete look at her flawless figure.

Yesterday, the account shared a full-length snap of the stunner in the same Gaya bikini, this time as she splashed through the rippling ocean waves. Alessandra’s rock-hard abs were completely on display in the shot, as well as the bikini top’s matching Gaya bottoms that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The skimpy garment provided coverage to only what was necessary and sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Fans of the brown-eyed beauty went absolutely wild for the latest look at her incredible, bikini-clad figure. At the time of this writing, both snaps of Alessandra in the itty-bitty blue two-piece have collectively racked up nearly 3,000 likes, as well as several comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Wonderful and so sexy,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “so beautiful.”

Alessandra’s own personal Instagram feed is also full of photos of the model in a bikini. One of her most recent uploads captured her again standing underneath the golden sun on the beach, this time wearing the navy blue Sereia bikini from her swimwear brand that brought some serious heat to the platform. The piece is a bit more revealing than the Gaya set she most recently modeled and has a ruffled waistband to draw even more attention to her dangerous curves and flat midsection.