Why Khloe Kardashian Thinks Kim’s Birthday Message Is ‘Earth Shattering’

Khloe Kardashian turned 35-years-old today. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star likely woke up to countless birthday wishes – she also received a personal one from sister Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty founder took to the platform on June 27 to send Khloe some wishes – and it looks like Khloe has been knocked sideways by the 38-year-old’s post.

Kim had sent out two adorable pictures. They showed a blonde and smiling Khloe seated on a couch and surrounded by the family’s little ones. In the first snap, Khloe had her daughter, True, seated on her lap alongside brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream. Kim’s own daughter, Chicago, was also in the picture with Kylie Jenner’s 1-year-old girl, Stormi. A quick swipe to the right offered a close-up. Here, Khloe was cradling Chicago and True with Dream sitting nearby. Of course, these famous kids were looking stylish. One-year-old Chicago came outfitted in a Burberry dress. True wore a trendy, white sleeveless number with matching sneakers.

A heartfelt caption from Kim praised her sister for being “flawless” alongside sending out gratitude for her existence. It likewise saw Kim think that Khloe’s 35th birthday marks the start of wonderful things ahead.

Khloe sent out a reply shortly after the post went live.

“Wow wow wow!!! You’re not a huge caption kind of girl so this is earth shattering! I love you and I am honored to be your sister”

Khloe’s words of thanks had racked up over 6,800 likes in less than one hour. They also launched over 50 replies.

Admittedly, Khloe has a point. Kim’s witty Instagram captions tend to be short. In fact, the pattern seems to be that Kim mostly lengthens her captions for super-important updates. Earlier this year, Kim’s Instagram announcement regarding her legal studies came with a verbose caption. That said, the behavior isn’t a rule. Kim’s Instagram update showing her newborn son only mentioned his name.

“Psalm,” Kim wrote to accompany the photo of her sleeping baby.

Kim and Khloe are known for their close relationship. The two might argue on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but their bond appears unbreakable. Following the birth of her daughter True, Khloe chose Kim over Kourtney Kardashian as True’s legal guardian. Tense Keeping Up With The Kardashians footage saw Kourtney somewhat hurt at not having been chosen. Fortunately, the 40-year-old seemed to understand Khloe’s choice.

Kim’s update has proven popular. It had racked up over 800,000 likes within one hour of going live. Kim has 142 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kim or Khloe should follow their Instagram accounts.