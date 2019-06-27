‘Mexico’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Dangerous Curves While Blowing A Kiss

Yanet Garcia certainly knows how to keep her fans entertained. Having amassed over 10 million followers, it is safe to assume that she knows a thing or two about how to keep them coming back for more.

Thursday’s update was no different for the self-titled “Mexico’s Hottest Weather Girl.” The brunette bombshell updated her Instagram account with a sexy video that showed that the 27-year-old knows how to strut her stuff. In the clip, the weather girl wore a figure-hugging ensemble that highlighted her every curve. At the set of Hoy de Television, Garcia strutted up to front of the camera before spinning around and giving her fans a clear shot of her perky derrière. She took another couple of steps before spinning around again, winking and blowing a kiss at the camera. She finished up her video by flashing a huge smile and waving to all of her fans.

The video definitely got some attention and within minutes, Garcia’s followers were commenting on how they liked the video.

“Queen weather! U are second to none..you’re absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote.

“the most beautiful mexican weather girl,” another follower said.

“My favorite weather girl,” quipped another.

It’s not the first time Garcia has flashed her curves in front of the camera, and it probably won’t be the last. But her fans don’t seem to mind the alluring updates.

Garcia makes being sexy look easy, but she puts in the work to get her fabulous figure. Fans who keep up with her know that she is serious about fitness. Her Instagram account is loaded with imaged and videos of herself doing squats, working with weights and running. She seems to like showing off her exercise regimen as much as she likes to show how much all that work has paid off.

Interestingly, Garcia never intended to go into television. In fact, when presented with the opportunity to work at Televisa Monterrey, she almost passed it up. In an interview with El Pais, Garcia said she had to think about it before committing to the job.

“My first reaction was to say no, because I had never done it and I did not know if I could. But I think life is about the people who try it and I thought it was an experience that I could learn a lot from, and I wanted to try it,” she said.

Fans who don’t want to miss any of Garcia’s updates can follow her Instagram account.