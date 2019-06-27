Tristan Thompson Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘The Most Beautiful Human I Have Ever Met’ On Her 35th Birthday

Despite their recent drama, Khloe Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson is showing her a lot of love for her 35th birthday.

The Revenge Body host’s ex posted a photo on his Instagram page on Thursday. The post shows Kardashian posing with their daughter True, 1. While the Cleveland Cavaliers player opted to only post a photo of the mother and daughter, he made it known in his caption that he still loves and respects his ex.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

At the time of writing, Kardashian didn’t respond to her ex’s heartfelt post. However, the post received more than 50,000 likes just minutes after it was posted.

The birthday shout-out from Thompson comes just days after the cheating scandal between him, Kardashian and Jordyn Woods aired out for the world to see on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to Cosmopolitan, the post is the first time that Thompson has publicly acknowledged his famous baby mama since the scandal broke back in February.

The outlet also shared that Thompson fixed his settings so the post would have limited commentary, as a way to filter out Internet trolls. While this was effective on Thompson’s personal page, it hasn’t stopped users from commenting on the shout out elsewhere. The Shade Room reposted the photo almost instantly after Thompson and many Instagram commenters had plenty to say about the NBA star’s timing.

“Let me praise her in public then stress her out in private,” one follower wrote.

“It’s always easier for a man that never really loved you like that to be nice An sweet to you once he’s finally free from you,” another follower chimed in.

Since ending their three-year relationship in February, True’s parents are reportedly focusing on their roles as co-parents for the sake of their daughter. Thompson recently bought a $6.5 million mansion 25 minutes away from Kardashian’s house in order to be closer to True. Kardashian also admitted that co-parenting with her ex is difficult at the moment, especially because she still has “personal feelings.” However, she said that she knows her daughter can “feel energy” and she wants to watch the things she does around her.