Demi Rose Rocks Tiny Dior Bikini, Flaunts Massive Cleavage And Sultry Curves In Stunning Instagram Snap

Bombshell Instagram starlet Demi Rose Mawby may well break the Internet with her latest bikini post, as her fans have flocked to show their love for her sexy look. Mawby shared shots from Ibiza, Spain, and she confidently flaunted the very assets that have made her so popular across social media.

Mawby’s latest look perfectly combined sugar and spice. She shared the look via Instagram on Thursday and it immediately took off among her followers. The 24-year-old British model embraced a pink-and-white theme that clearly made a big impact.

In this new photo, Mawby wore a unique white fringe skirt cover-up from Joselyn Cano Swimwear. The other pieces featured in the photo appeared to all be Christian Dior vintage pieces and Mawby tagged the site Tokyo Roses Vintage as the place she seemingly scored these.

The bikini that Mawby donned is the Dior monogram print suit, which perfectly showcased the model’s insane cleavage and curvy hourglass figure. The triangle bikini top barely contained the model’s busty assets and the skirt and bikini combination served to draw attention to her slim waistline.

Mawby added a Dior bucket hat and had a Dior handbag sitting on the table next to her.

Mawby had her long, dark hair cascading over one shoulder and she kept the extra accessories minimal to showcase the stunning Dior theme. She had her eyes mostly closed as she glanced down and away from the camera with a touch of sultry confidence.

Looks much like these are what have propelled Mawby to build a following of more than 9.2 million fans on Instagram. Seeing risque bikini shots from the model is nothing new, but this Dior look was clearly an immediate hit. Within less than 30 minutes, more than 53,000 fans had liked the post.

In addition, hundreds of Mawby’s fans added comments.

“THIS DIOR OUTFIT IS EVERYTHING, I mean: the bucket hat, the bikini, the bag. WOW JUST WOW BABE.”

The emoji were plentiful throughout the comments on Mawby’s look, with numerous hearts, kiss emoji, roses, and fire icons incorporated to show the love for this hot bikini ensemble.

One fan commented simply, “Hottie in the hat,” and another said that Mawby was “a piece of diamonds sent from the paradise to me.”

Mawby has been sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes shots from various modeling gigs in recent weeks and she has kept busy traveling the world for both business and pleasure. The British Instagram bombshell knows just how to get pulses racing among her followers and this newest bikini shot is definitely doing the trick.