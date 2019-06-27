Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Announce Their Tour Of Africa

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Instagram Thursday that they would carry out a royal tour of Southern Africa this autumn.

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi and Angola. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana on route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” the post said.

The post also said that the tour would be the first as a royal family.

The notion of an African tour has been circulating for weeks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple’s visit to Malawi stems from Harry’s desire to increase the work of his charity, Sentebale, which he co-founded with his friend, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The organization’s mission is to raise awareness and funds for children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in the country.

The couple’s visit to Angola has been reported to be a continuation of Princess Diana’s humanitarian work in the country. Through the years, Harry has expressed how his mother’s work has impacted him. In 1997, Diana made worldwide headlines when she bravely walked through a live minefield in Angola to campaign against landmines that existed in the country. She also sat with a 13-year-old girl who lost both of her legs because of a landmine. Diana’s efforts made a difference, and a few months after she died in 1997, world leaders collectively banned mines.

Palace confirms Harry and Meghan's autumn trip to South Africa https://t.co/jeqZ146BFB — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 27, 2019

The Daily Mail reported that Buckingham Palace confirmed the tour, adding that Harry, 34, would travel to Angola, Malawi, and Botswana alone, and meet up with Meghan, 37, in South Africa. The announcement has fueled speculation that baby Archie could also make the trip to South Africa with his mother, where he would stay with her while Harry carried out his royal duties.

Loading...

Yesterday, South Africa’s British High Commissioner confirmed the royal couple would visit the country.

Speaking with reporters, Commissioner Nigel Casey confirmed that Harry and Meghan would embark on a the tour later this year, adding that the trip would be a short one that would last days, not months, the Daily Mail reported.

Sources said that there was a good chance the royal couple could also visit Sri Lanka.