Khloe Kardashian Talks Weight Loss After Revealing She Weighed 203 Pounds

Khloe Kardashian says that losing the baby weight was a bigger challenge than she was expecting. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she hit a high of 203 pounds while pregnant with baby True, but realizing how hard it would be to ditch the pounds was a “big shock.”

According to People, Khloe opened up about her baby weight struggles after realizing that returning to her pre-baby body wouldn’t be as easy as she expected.

“In my head I felt like I would push the baby out and then I’ll be skinny again,” she said. “Then you get home from the hospital and you’re like, ‘What?’ It’s a big shock.”

The Revenge Body star told interviewers that mentally, she was ready to get back in shape. The moment her doctor told her that she could hit the gym again, she did. But while her brain was ready for the challenge, her body wasn’t. She says that at first she couldn’t do the things she wanted to do.

“I was out of breath. I didn’t know how I was going to get to my end goal,” she recounted.

But she stuck with it, saying that there isn’t a secret weapon to getting shape. Instead, she took it slowly, day by day, pushing herself to get through it one workout at a time, all while recognizing that she wouldn’t get back into shape in one day.

“It took nine months to gain the weight, give yourself at least a year to take it off. You have to adjust. And you’re juggling with a baby and your life and trying to do those moments that are about you. You have to be kind and learn how to balance it all.”

Khloe said that even during the process, she told herself it was okay to celebrate her success. She revealed that she went to her little sister Kylie’s 21st birthday celebration in a crop top and high-waisted pants to show off her hard work, even though she wasn’t at her goal yet. She says she decided that she wanted to be proud of herself rather than hard on herself.

Khloe told Us Weekly that she ditched the yo-yo and fad diets, and adopted a more balanced mentality to finally get the body she wanted. That yo-yo dieting would cause her to lose some weight but ultimately gain it all back. Now she says that after losing the weight slowly, she knows how to keep it off.