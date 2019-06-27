Beth Chapman’s Heartbreaking Final Words Are Shared By Dog The Bounty Hunter

On Wednesday, The Inquisitr reported that Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman passed away after a long battle with cancer and hospitalization following a choking emergency that required doctors to put her into a medically-induced coma.

CNN reports that just hours after Beth’s passing, her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, tearfully told reporters she spent her last moments worrying about her family.

“When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her,” he said. “And when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more.'”

Dog said Beth later told her family “‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

Duane and Beth married in 2006 and raised 12 children together, two of whom were theirs. They met when Beth was just 19 and Duane was 35. After Beth found herself in legal trouble after inadvertently stealing a lemon from a grocery store, police discovered that she was carrying an unregistered handgun. When Beth’s father called Duane to bail her out, the pair become close and eventually married.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pair were still filming for their upcoming show, Dog’s Most Wanted, just before Beth’s passing. The show was reportedly scheduled to finish filming last weekend before Beth’s final medical crisis led to her hospitalization. As of now, the future of the show is uncertain. Although it was looking like the premiere would land somewhere in 2020, it appears anything can happen now, and it seems like the final decision might fall into the hands of Duane.

Beth Chapman, who starred alongside her husband in the reality show “Dog the Bounty Hunter” died on Wednesday at 51. The cause was complications from cancer, according to a statement from WGN America. https://t.co/iAFwAWSyg4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 26, 2019

For now, those close to Beth will likely focus on the grieving process.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong,” her daughter Bonnie wrote on Twitter. “You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go.”

Snoop Dogg also said goodbye to Beth in a touching Instagram post, per The Inquisitr, in which he referred to Beth as his “auntie.” Other celebrities, such as Scott Baio, Wynonna Judd, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, also took to social media to offer their condolences.

Duane revealed that although the pair knew that Beth’s death might come, it happened very quickly. He also expressed his firm belief that finding a cure for cancer is a must.

“Because all we have now is some get lucky, but most pass away.”