‘Big Little Lies’ Star Laura Dern, 52, Wows In A Plunging White Swimsuit

Laura's showing some skin in her swimwear.

Laura Dern is looking stunning in a swimsuit at 52-years-old. The gorgeous Big Little Lies star was proudly showing off her body in a white swimsuit and black shorts this week when photographers captured her enjoying some time in the European sunshine while on a yacht trip with a few friends.

The Daily Mail shared photos of the actress – who’s also known for her work in films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jurassic Park III – rocking the plunging white two-piece with a cut-out back in Capri, Italy, and even braving the water as she leapt off the side of the boat and straight into the blue ocean.

The mom-of-two had her long hair flowing down as she took the plunge on June 26 and opted to keep her dark shorts on as she hit the water before climbing back up the boat steps.

While on the boat, Dern opted to shield her eyes from the intense sun with a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses.

Laura didn’t share any snaps of herself rocking her swimwear during the yacht trip to her social media, though she did post a video showing her enjoying breakfast with her daughter, Jaya, as they spent time together on their family vacation.

The video showed the mother/daughter duo having a whole lot of fun as they dramatically lip-synced along to Whitney Houston’s 1992 hit “I Will Always Love You.”

Dern is mom to 17-year-old son Ellery and 14-year-old Jaya.

As for how she got the amazing body she’s been showing off at 52-years-old in her skin-baring white swimsuit, the actress has previously revealed her beauty secrets that keep her looking so youthful.

Speaking to The New York Times back in 2017, Laura admitted that she actually doesn’t really adhere to a strict diet but does try to stay healthy as best she can.

“Diet is weird. It’s elusive. I just try to listen to my body,” she told the outlet at the time. “Lately, I’ve been doing matcha green tea with my whisk, and I really love it. I put manuka honey in it.”

Dern also admitted that she doesn’t always find the time to work out as a busy mom but does still try to get her exercise sessions in when she can.

“The fitness part, it’s literally whatever I can get whenever I can get it,” she admitted to the outlet, revealing that she had a much more regimented workout routine before becoming a mom.

Laura said, “Before kids, it used to be an hour and a half of yoga in the morning. Now I try to fit in some exercise on a dog walk. As a working parent, you’re just constantly trying to fit it all in.”