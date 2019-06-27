College Student Killed By Group Of Sharks While Vacationing With Family In The Bahamas

What was supposed to be a fun-filled family vacation for Jordan Lindsey and her family turned into a nightmare.

According to People, the California native was snorkeling in the Bahamas around 2 p.m. on June 26 with her mother and another relative when she was approached by a pack of three sharks. According to Jordan’s father, Michael Lindsey, when the attack happened, he and her siblings were snorkeling in another area of the water at the time and didn’t witness the tragic events unfold. Other family members who saw the sharks reportedly tried to warn Jordan, but it was just too late.

The college student was bitten multiple times in the attack and suffered terrible injuries. The shark pack bit off one of her arms and punctured skin on her other arm, legs, and buttocks. Her mother brought her to shore to try and get help for her severe injuries but when the 21-year-old arrived at the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

Jordan’s father recalled the tragic incident in an interview.

“She said it happened so fast, and no one yelled anything. My wife got to Jordan and pulled Jordan to shore by herself. The medical staff said they still had to do an autopsy. My wife said no one told her there were three sharks.”

The family was snorkeling near Rose Island, northeast of Nassau Bahamas at the time of the deadly attack. According to The Today Show, the Ministry of Tourism of the Bahamas also released a statement shortly after the attack, sending their condolences to the family during this difficult time.

Jordan Lindsey, 21, who was killed in a shark attack was a student at Loyola Marymount. In a statement, the university said it would honor her memory by adding a plaque with her name to a student memorial located on campus https://t.co/zTi3xF0Pl1 pic.twitter.com/l3I02DQhZu — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 27, 2019

“The Ministry of Tourism, on behalf of the Government and the people of The Bahamas expresses its condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim of Wednesday’s shark attack off Rose Island, near New Providence,” the statement read.

Since the attack, the family has set up a Go Fund Me page in Jordan’s honor. According to the page, some of the proceeds will be used to transport the college student’s body back to the United States since it’s very expensive to do so. Other funds will be used for the funeral and family’s travel expenses, while the remaining amount will go to the Gentle Barn in California, an organization that was near and dear to Lindsey’s heart.

“Jordan had the most beautiful, gentle soul and she will be missed deeply,” the page reads.

So far, the page has raised over $16,000 of the $25,000 goal in less than 24 hours of going live.