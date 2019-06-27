Prince Harry Will Inherit More Money Than Prince William For This Reason

A new story published by Town & Country Magazine revealed that Prince Harry will inherit more money than his older brother Prince William, and it all has to do with Harry’s future earnings, reported the outlet.

The magazine reported that Queen Elizabeth’s mother, the Queen Mother, was worth $89 million and put the money into a trust fund for her grandchildren in 1994. The BBC reported that the princes share close to $18M of the trust.

“The bulk of the cash went to Harry since William will benefit financially by becoming king,” reported the news site.

Town & Country also reported that William works full-time as an ambulance pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance, but he has donated his yearly salary, roughly $62,000 a year, to charity. In 2017, Newsweek reported that Harry inherited a trust fund from his late mother Princess Diana, along with William, which amounted to more than $13M. Each received their share on their 30th birthday.

Harry’s staff members are paid for by his and William’s father Prince Charles, as well as anything related to the official duties the prince performs as a member of the royal family, reported Newsweek.

Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate overseen by Charles. Forbes reported that in 2016 and 2017, the Duchy of Cornwall paid nearly $9 million for Harry, William, and Kate Middleton’s activities and other expenses. This also now includes the expenses of Meghan Markle, Harry’s wife of one year.

Since the bulk of the prince’s work is for the royal family and their expenditures are paid for, there is very little that either Harry or William have to pay for out of their own pockets.

It should be noted that both brothers live in homes that belong to Queen Elizabeth; Harry and Meghan live in Frogmore Cottage, while William and Kate live at Kensington Palace. Therefore, there are no rents, mortgages or utility bills to be paid on their properties. It is unknown if there are other ways the brothers are compensated for the work they do for the monarchy.

Harry is sixth in line for the British throne behind Charles, William, and his nieces and nephews Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. His own son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, is seventh in line for the throne.

It was recently announced that Harry and Meghan will be traveling overseas with their infant son — their first royal tour as a family — when the couple tours Southern Africa, including Botswana, where they first fell in love.