Sara Sampaio Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sexy Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Snaps

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Sara Sampaio shared some steamy mirror shots to her Instagram page on Wednesday in which she showed off one of the latest lingerie sets from the brand, earning her thousands of likes and comments from her adoring fans.

In the images that she posted to her page and Instagram story, the 27-year-old shows off both the front and back of the lingerie set. The Portuguese beauty stuns in the black set that consists of various straps cutting across her hips and waist as well as her chest. The cups of the bra are nude while featuring strips of black fabric over and under her boobs, stretching around her ribcage. The shoulder straps include a gold clasp on either side, just above her cleavage.

The bottom part of the lingerie is slightly more involved, with black straps crisscrossing her pubic area and featuring a thicker black strap that wraps around both upper thighs. The thicker straps continue around to the back of her thighs where they meet up with the waistband, exposing her ample booty.

Sara wore her long, straight brown tresses loose down her back, accessorizing with a simple gold bracelet and ring. Her pouty lips were painted pink while she wore just a touch of black eyeliner and mascara to make her eyes pop.

The thong nature of the lingerie bottoms prompted the model to add a disclaimer to the image posted to her Instagram story, in which she wrote, “For those asking if its [sic] comfortable, it’s actually super comfortable! It molds and adjusts super well on the body.”

The sneak peek of Victoria’s Secret’s new pre-fall collection was a hit with the model’s 7.5 million followers, who left her comments full of fire and heart-eyed emoji in addition to blowing up the section with compliments, ranging from “goddess” to “drop-dead gorgeous.”

One Instagram user commented, “Jaw is stuck on the floor,” followed by a fire emoji.

Another wrote, “OMG I need to see more from the campaign and more behind the scenes. you look SO good,” which was interspersed with several fire and heart-eyed emoji.

According to The Daily Mail, the new bra comes in red, green, and black and retails for $80 while the underwear comes in an additional navy color and retails for $30.

Sara debuted as a model for Victoria’s Secret in 2013, six years after she began modeling in 2007, and recently attended her first Met Gala in 2019.