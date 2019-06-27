Josephine Skriver’s Soaking Wet Bikini Gets Noticed: ‘Good Lord’

Josephine Skriver has built her career on modeling itsy-bitsy attire. The Victoria’s Secret Angel is now world-famous for strutting the lingerie giant’s runway. It looks like her latest Instagram update is causing a stir.

On June 27, Josephine updated her account. The eye-catching snap showed the 26-year-old waist-deep in pool waters. A white-painted building and terraced sunloungers in the background suggested a possible hotel setting. Josephine appeared alone in the pool – her hands were at the water’s edge and marbled tiling around the pool showed her reflection.

Eyes were likely focusing on Josephine herself, though. The model was clad in a tiny dark-colored bikini. Much like her drenched hair, her skin appeared soaking wet – this was most likely a post-swim situation.

The picture showed off Josephine’s signature curves, but it likewise retained her trademark class. While the bikini was showcasing the Dane’s ample cleavage and curvy waist, it wasn’t too provocative. Josephine looked downwards as the camera took her in. She seemed at peace.

A caption from Josephine invited interaction. The model mentioned the time of year alongside and asked fans where their preferred “summer” spot is. Many fans obliged with a response. Destinations in Asia and Europe were mentioned.

Not all fans seemed able to respond to the question, though. Some appeared a touch distracted.

“Good Lord,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful @josephineskriver! Would love to see you in @si_swimsuit!!” was another comment.

Fans likely subscribe to Josephine’s Instagram on account of her world-famous beauty and celebrity status. That said, there’s a bonus to following Josephine. This sensation will take the time to reply to fan comments.

“JO I’M CURIOUS: if you were to dye your hair, would you rather go darker or blonder? @josephineskriver,” one fan asked.

The model replied – she confirmed that “probably darker” would be her choice.

Thursday’s travel-centric question seemed fitting. Josephine herself has been traveling of late. Earlier this month, the model sent fans updates from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The snaps didn’t just feature Josephine solo, though. One picture showed fans the model with her peers – as seen above, Josephine was enjoying the South American metropolis with fellow models Jasmine Tookes and Lais Ribeiro.

Josephine’s update on Thursday proved popular. Her soaking-wet swimwear snap racked up over 64,000 likes within 45 minutes of going live. Over 380 fans took to the comments section.

Josephine has 6 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Stella Maxwell, Bella Thorne, and Descendants actress Dove Cameron.