Karrueche Tran Shows Off Her ‘Lil Mustache’ In Makeup-Free Photo

Karrueche's getting very candid with a new selfie.

Karrueche Tran is showing off her flawless natural beauty in a very candid new photo posted to her Instagram account. The star, who’s currently appearing in the TNT series Claws, went makeup-free in the barefaced snap she shared with her 8.8 million followers on June 26, while asking for tips on how to remove the hair above her lip.

Tran admitted to her millions of followers that what she described as her “lil mustache” was starting to show while asking them for their advice on whether she should laser it or leave it as it is.

The comments section was flooded with advice for the stunning model and actress – who posed with her hair pushed back and away from her face while in her bathroom – though many were more fixated on the star’s stunning natural beauty, including her blemish-free skin.

“Girl Your Face is Flawless,” one fan commented on the makeup-free photo.

Another then wrote that they thought Karrueche looked “Breathtakingly beautiful” in the photo as a third noted, “Naturally beautiful.”

The gorgeous and natural snap of Tran has already racked up a very impressive more than 140,000 likes in the first 16 hours since she uploaded it to the social media site earlier this week.

But the star has proven multiple times in the past that she’s not exactly afraid to strip it down, albeit with makeup or her clothing choices.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Karrueche stripped down for a recent fun look on her Instagram page as she walked the streets in a pretty tiny bikini top and a pair of denim jeans.

Tran – who famously dated singer Chris Brown – has previously opened up about her insecurities, too, admitting that she wants to empower other women by keeping it real through her social media posts.

View this post on Instagram Bonjour A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jun 21, 2019 at 5:41pm PDT

“With a lot of my followers being young women, I try to be very positive and empowering. At times, I feel people don’t know how to be nice and genuine,” Karrueche previously told The Undefeated of her feed.

Loading...

“There are so many gorgeous women posting perfect-life pictures. Some are real [moments], but some aren’t,” she then continued. “They play into the perception of perfection that’s not always reality. It’s important to accept who you are.”

The star also opened up about having to overcome her own body issues in the interview, as she admitted that she struggled with feeling good about her body in the past because she didn’t think she was curvy enough.

“I reminded myself not to get too consumed and stuck within my insecurity of looking a certain way. If you allow it to take over your mind, you’ll possess those negative vibes,” Karrueche then explained of how she learned to find her own self-worth.