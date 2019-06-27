Kelly Gale’s ‘Salad Bae’ Bikini Look Drives Instagram Wild

Kelly Gale is heating things up both in the kitchen and on Instagram.

On Thursday, June 27, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a sizzling new snap to her page on the social media platform that certainly did not go unnoticed by her 1.1 million fans. The candid snap almost resembled that of a Polaroid or box camera and captured the 24-year-old in the kitchen putting together a delicious green salad, though her attire was not typical of what a chef would wear.

Instead of a chef’s coat, Kelly sent pulses racing in a sexy, skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her lilac top hugged every inch of her voluptuous assets and flashed a peek of her bronzed cleavage under its low scoop neckline, while also flaunting her flat midsection and rock-hard abs. The matching bottoms provided an equally-as-risque look at the Swedish bombshell’s impressive physique. The number sat high on her hips and had a cutout design that ran across the front right under the waistband, drawing even more attention to her trim torso, and clung tight to her curvy booty.

The model — who dubbed herself “Salad bae” in the caption — added a quirky flair to her barely-there ensemble with a gingham bucket hat that sat on top of her long, brunette locks. Her tresses were worn in loose, messy waves that cascaded down her back and shoulders, grazing her exposed chest and perfectly framing her face. She turned her head over her shoulder to stare down the camera, showing off her fresh-faced look and striking facial features.

It wasn’t long before fans began showing Kelly’s new post with love. At the time of this writing, her newest skin-baring snap has already racked up more than 6,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live on Instagram. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called her the “definition of perfection.”

“You look like a young Lily Aldridge,” commented a third.

Loading...

Earlier this week, the brown-eyed beauty indulged her fans in another look at her fabulous bikini body. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Kelly sent temperatures soaring on Tuesday by sharing a sizzling snap of her standing out by a lake during her vacation back home in Sweden. The model basked underneath the gorgeous, glowing sun while sporting a minuscule golden yellow bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves and sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.