Khloe Kardashian Says That She Isn’t Watching The Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson Drama On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian appeared to be in a forgiving mood in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight when she discussed the relationship drama that involves former family friend Jordyn Woods and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The behind-the-scenes details of the scandal are currently being broadcast on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, revealing Khloe’s raw reactions to how it all played out.

Although Khloe had some harsh words for Jordyn in the immediate aftermath of the news breaking, she told ET that she hasn’t been watching the series, as she doesn’t want to put herself in that negative headspace again.

“I personally don’t watch it back because… I already know what happens and it’s just a little too toxic for me to keep reliving stuff like that, so I stay off social [media],” she said. “I didn’t watch it. And it’s just a part of our job that we kind of have to do, so we can’t just pick and choose what we want to show. That’s not fair. And so it’s just what it is.”

This is a huge contrast to the tweets that Khloe wrote after Jordyn did her tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk. As The Inquisitr previously reported, back then she blamed Jordyn for the breakup of her family and said that the 21-year-old model lied during the interview. But after some backlash, she changed her tune the following day and said that Tristan was actually the one responsible for their relationship being over.

Despite her expulsion from the Kardashians’ inner circle, Jordyn has been making moves with her career. She recently launched a collaboration — her second — with the fashion company BooHoo. Jordyn confirmed to Us Weekly that she designed the pieces in the collection and said that she wanted to make sure it was inclusive of a wide range of sizes. She also expressed that she hoped her clothing would encourage shoppers to “dream big.”

Based on the interview with ET, it looks like Khloe is more focused on her growth as a person and putting the drama behind her. She’s also working on her own projects, like her show Revenge Body, which is currently in its third season. The show follows women and men on the quest to become fitter versions of themselves as they face challenges in their personal lives. It’s something that Khloe has personal experience with, as she famously got very passionate about fitness after her marriage to Lamar Odom fell apart.

Loading...

“I feel really honored that people are trusting me with this journey, ’cause I get what it’s like to be on camera and to be working out and doing all of that on the camera…” she said. “And when you’re on this journey… you have to be really vulnerable.”