Lamar Odom Reportedly Hesitant To Contact Khloe Kardashian In Fear Of ‘Rejection’

Khloe Kardashian turned 35-years-old today, June 27, and one of her former flames is hoping to reconnect with her. Lamar Odom, the reality star’s ex-husband, reportedly wants to contact Kardashian on her special day, but he’s feeling hesitant. A source revealed to Hollywood Life that the Darkness to Light author is still sensitive when it comes to Kardashian, and he’s fearful that she might reject him.

“Lamar is nervous to reach out to Khloe on her birthday because there are still so many emotions and feelings there for her. But, he probably will,” the source said, adding that the 39-year-old former NBA star has given the idea of contacting his ex “a lot of thought.”

The source continued on to say that although Odom and Kardashian have texted each other here and there, they haven’t yet seen each other in person. He would love to reach out to her on her birthday, but he “doesn’t want to get rejected.”

“It’s a sensitive subject for him,” the source added.

Odom and Kardashian married in 2009 after just one month of dating. They remained together until 2016, enduring several years of rough patches in their relationship. Odom had been accused of cheating on Kardashian, and in October 2015, he was hospitalized in a coma following a drug overdose. The couple were in the midst of settling their divorce when the incident occurred.

In his recent memoir, Darkness to Light, Odom tells all about his basketball career, his rise to fame, his drug abuse, and his sex addiction. In addition, he opens up about his marriage to Kardashian and how all of these factors took a toll on their relationship. At one point, he admits to threatening Kardashian in their home during a drug-induced hallucination, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Odom has made it clear since the release of his book that he regrets all the pain he caused Kardashian and her family. He still has a lot of love for her and hopes to reconnect with her — and apparently, her fans feel the same way. Rumors circulated this week that Kardashian and Odom are back together after Kardashian shared a cryptic Instagram post.

The image on Kardashian’s Instagram feed bore lyrics to Elvis Presley’s song “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.” In the caption of the post, Kardashian finished the lyrics. Fans speculated that she either found a new man, rekindled her flame with Odom, or gave her ex Tristan Thompson another chance.

“I hope this is for Lamar. The only relationship worth fighting for is the one with your husband,” one fan wrote in the comments, per The Inquisitr.