The Woman Who E. Jean Carroll Told About Trump Assault Advised Her Not To Tell Anyone

'Don’t tell anybody. I wouldn’t tell anybody this,' said Carol Martin.

E. Jean Carroll said that after being raped by Donald Trump in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, she told two friends about the incident. Now, those two women have opened up to The New York Times, and one of them says that she told the advice columnist to keep the assault under wraps.

E. Jean Carroll says that she was assaulted by the president at Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 or 1996. She recalled that after asking her for some advice on what to buy for a woman, he forced himself on her in the dressing room of the high end retailer, pulling down her tights and assaulting her before she managed to push him away and run out of the store.

After leaving the store, she says, she reached out to two friends – both well-known figures in the New York media world. The first was Lisa Birnbach, and the second was Carol Martin.

Both women were familiar with Trump during that period. Birnbach had interviewed the real estate mogul at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach and Martin had met him while working at WCBS-TV in New York City.

While Birnbach told Carroll that she should go to the police immediately, it was when Carroll called Martin that she was told to keep things quiet.

“I said: ‘Don’t tell anybody. I wouldn’t tell anybody this,'” she said.

She told Carroll that Trump was too powerful, with aggressive lawyers that could silence her, and that she should keep the encounter to herself.

Ultimately, that’s what the columnist decided to do, she says, after she began to tell herself that she was partially to blame for the situation. She says that she led Trump into the dressing room with the idea of playing a prank on him, so when things took a turn for the worse, it was partially her fault.

She realizes now that the assault wasn’t her fault, but she says she doesn’t think of the incident as a rape.

“Every woman gets to choose her word,” she said. “Every woman gets to choose how she describes it. This is my way of saying it. This is my word. My word is fight. My word is not the victim word.”

“I have not been raped. Something has not been done to me. I fought,” she added.

Trump has vehemently denied the incident, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” Trump said.