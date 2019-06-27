Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Warns Democrats Against Nominating Joe Biden

Although progressive firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has yet to endorse a 2020 presidential candidate, she recently revealed who she strongly feels should not win the nomination: former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think that he’s not a pragmatic choice,” she said in a Vogue interview. “That’s my frustration with politics today, that they’re willing to give up every single person in America just for that dude in a diner… Just so that you can get this very specific slice of Trump voters?

“If you pick the perfect candidate like Joe Biden to win that guy in the diner, the cost will make you lose because you will depress turnout as well,” she added.

“And that’s exactly what happened to 2016. We picked the logically fitting candidate, but that candidate did not inspire the turnout that we needed.”

Biden is set to the take the debate stage with the remaining candidates of the first round of Democratic 2020 debates: Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, and Eric Swalwell.

The Washington Examiner reports that Ocasio-Cortez is open to supporting Elizabeth Warren or Sanders and either one could benefit from an endorsement given that a liberal candidate Ocasio-Cortez backed just won the Democratic nomination for a district attorney race.

As The Inquisitr reported, both a Washington Examiner and Drudge Report poll showed Tulsi Gabbard as the runaway winner of the first night of debates with 34.15 percent and 35 percent of the votes, respectively, although she is a long-shot candidate. Both polls showed Elizabeth Warren in second place with 23.06 percent of the votes and 13.5 percent with 4,791 votes, respectively. In terms of Google searches during the debate, Axios data suggests that Gabbard came on top, with Cory Booker and Warren in second and third place, respectively.

Ocasio-Cortez recently made headlines after she attacked the United States for the current state of its immigration system, calling migrant detention centers concentration camps. Both Democrats and Republicans criticized Ocasio-Cortez for her comments, although The Inquisitr reported that the latter group did so more strongly.

Others, including actor George Takei, who was inside two Japanese concentration camps in the U.S., supported the 29-year-old representative and agreed that the U.S. is currently running concentration camps.

Historian David M. Perry also jumped into the conversation, highlighting that Nazi death camps are not the same as concentration camps, which he claims many people assumed Ocasio-Cortez was referring to with her comments.