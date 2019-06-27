Kendall Jenner’s Shirtless Ex Surrounded By Bikini-Clad Twerkers In Scandalous Yacht Photos

Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Blake Griffin seems to have gotten over his failed relationship with the model. The Detroit Pistons player was photographed partying on a yacht, and the basketball star was not alone, as The Daily Mail reported on June 26.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed the 30-year-old shirtless on a yacht in Ibiza, Spain. Blake appeared surrounded by attractive young women, and pictures showed them in thong bikinis as they twerked near the vessel’s edge. The girls mostly appeared to be brunettes, although their swimwear offered some variety. While one wore a black two-piece, another had opted for white. The third twerker shook her stuff in green. The NBA star was also snapped posing for photos with the girls and his buddies.

While yacht partying isn’t a novelty in the celebrity world, a full twerking display does come as a touch scandalous. Blake was also joined by fellow athlete Chandler Parsons.

Blake dated Kendall until the beginning of last year. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star often attended her then-boyfriend’s home games in Los Angeles, California. Following her split with Blake, the 23-year-old moved onto another basketball player. Kendall’s relationship with Ben Simmons ended in May.

Kendall’s relationship with Griffin was already making headlines for possibly being on the rocks before the split was officially announced. A source reporting to People suggested the two were taking some space following changes in Griffin’s career.

“They’ve definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama. He got traded and isn’t local anymore, so they’ve grown apart a bit just because of distance. They’re still involved.”

As The Daily Mail reports, Kendall isn’t the only celebrity face to have been linked to this sports star. Recent headlines have seen Blake rumored to be dating singer Madison Beer. The pair was spotted at celebrity-adored dining joint Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.

Blake was also involved in a “love triangle” with actresses Bella Thorne and Savannah Chrisley back in 2017. He was then linked to Justin Bieber’s now-wife Hailey Baldwin.

Griffin’s recent snaps suggested him to be loving the single life. Photos showed him soaking up the sun amid his crowd of dancing girls and enjoying champagne with them. The Daily Mail also reported Blake to have channeled his athletic side by jumping off the yacht in an impressive backflip.

Blake may no longer have Kendall in his life, but it looks he isn’t short on attractive ladies to keep company with.