Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Soaks Up The Spanish Sun In White Bikini

Frida Aasen just spent some time enjoying sun-filled days in the Mediterranean, snippets of which she shared with her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to post a stunning snapshot of herself in a sophisticated beach outfit while sharing that her vacation time in Spain’s Balearic Islands is coming to an end.

In the photo, the Norwegian model is hanging out on a boat in Ibiza — as indicated by the geotag she included with her post — as she rocks a white two-piece bikini that consists of a tiny triangle top featuring two straps that tie up behind the model’s neck and a third strap across her sternum that connects the bra’s small cups. The 24-year-old lingerie model paired her bikini top with a matching white pair of jeans that sit below her bellybutton, exposing her toned abs. Completing her beach look, Aasen is wearing an orange beach cover-up, which she buttoned up right in the middle, while still leaving most of it open. According to one of the post’s tags, the cover-up is by Jacquemus.

In addition, the model — who is best known for having walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018 — accessorized her look with a sophisticated hat and a pair of shades from Krewe, as indicated by the tag.

The model is posing with one leg in front of the other in a pose that helps accentuate the natural curves in her body, as she holds onto the boat with one hand and the hat with the other. Her blonde hair is loose as is peeks out from under the hat, cascading onto her back and shoulders.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Aasen shared with her almost 490,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 21,300 likes and nearly 130 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to share how they feel about the photos and to share their admiration for Aasen.

“There’s too much beauty here, breathtaking!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a couple of purple hearts and a fire emoji.

“Always looking quite fabulous wherever you go. I admire your style and enjoy your posts. Thanks for sharing Ms. Aasen. Have a pleasant day,” another poster chimed in.

“Amazing looking girl,” a third fan added, including a series of summer-inspired emoji, like pineapple, cocktails and palm trees.