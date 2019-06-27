Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Really Good’ At Being Single After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian revealed to Us Weekly while promoting Season 3 of her E! reality series Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian that she is “really good” at being single after splitting from Tristan Thompson, the father of her 14-month-old daughter, True Thompson.

“Not yet and I’m so good! I feel really happy and I’m spending so much time with my family,” she said to the entertainment news outlet of her new life. “We’re working so much, but I like that I’m taking time for myself, and I think that I’m really good at being single! I enjoy it.”

Kardashian was blindsided after learning that Thompson — whom she reconciled with after a cheating scandal that emerged while she was pregnant — had hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods. The two quickly went their separate ways for good and Khloe’s relationship with Woods was permanently damaged.

Thompson also reportedly direct messaged other women while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter True, and was seen kissing women at a club and taking a woman back to his hotel room reported multiple news outlets.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloe,” a source at the time of the incident claimed to People Magazine of the basketball player’s alleged infidelities. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

“First Lamar (Odom, Kardashian’s ex-husband) cheated on her and now Tristan,” the insider claimed. “She’s been through so much.”

Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018

Kardashian practices what she preaches in the show Revenge Body. She worked hard on mental and physical health after splitting from Odom and then launched Revenge Body as a way to assist other women and men who were looking to regain control over their lives and exercising and eating habits.

She recently revealed to People Magazine that at the time of True’s birth, she weighed 203 pounds.

View this post on Instagram Truezeldorf A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 12, 2019 at 8:40pm PDT

The reality star revealed that she mistakenly believed that once she had her baby, she would return to her normal weight. As that was not the case, she returned to her normal diet and exercise routine as soon as she received clearance from her doctor.

She realized that there was no way her body would quickly return to the way it was, so she rationalized that she needed to take her time and be gentle with herself. This required coming to terms with the fact that it took nine months to gain the weight and create a life, and if it took that long to return to her pre-baby weight, that was fine. All that mattered was that her daughter was healthy and that she was healthy enough to take care of her. The weight would eventually come off.

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian Season 3 premieres on E! Sunday, July 7, at 10 p.m. ET.