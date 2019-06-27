Chrissy Teigen Is Dressed To Kill In Sexy Red Number At The Premiere Of Her New Show ‘Bring The Funny’

Model Chrissy Teigen attended the premiere of her latest project, the NBC stand-up comedy talent show Bring The Funny on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, reported The Daily Mail. The 33-year-old had heads turning and jaws dropping as she graced the red carpet in a ravishing red outfit.

Chrissy, who will be appearing as one of the judges in the new talent show, stunned on the red carpet in a red wraparound jacket dress that ended mid-thigh, exposing plenty of sculpted leg, and cinched at the side of her waist with a strip of fabric left hanging down her left leg. The dress left plenty of bare chest open as the neckline plunged to between her cleavage. She added a pair of strappy, red bejeweled high heels to match the dress.

The mom-of-two accessorized with rings on several of her fingers and large, thin gold hoop earrings while she wore her long, brown wavy locks down and loose around her back and shoulders. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model finished the sexy look with bright red lipstick and a modest amount of black mascara and eyeliner.

At one point, Teigen was photographed alongside the show’s host, actress and author Amanda Seales, who looked equally stunning in a short coral-pink dress that included a large ruffle across her chest and ended mid-thigh. Amanda looked happy with her blonde, curly hair pulled back into two low ponytails and a pair of gold, strappy high heels on her feet.

Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy are Chrissy’s fellow judges in the series set to debut in July. The show will call on comedians from all over the country to give their best comedy performance for the chance to win the $250,000 prize package and an invitation to perform at the world’s leading international comedy festival, Just For Laughs, in Montreal, Canada.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Chrissy is excited for the show to begin.

Loading...

“We’re going to make this happen for somebody. Kenan, with his run on SNL, Jeff with stand-up, and I get to be the voice of the people; We’re here to decide what’s funny or not funny!”

Teigen also shared the promo video on her Instagram page, which was later deleted, wrote Bustle. In the caption, she wrote, “WE HAVE A PROMO!! I cannot even express in words how proud I am of this show. #bringthefunny premieres July 9th on NBC!!! Please follow your new best friends @kenanthompson @amandaseales @realjefffoxworthy.”

Bring the Funny premieres July 9 at 10:00 p.m. on NBC.