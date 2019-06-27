Snoop Dogg Says Goodbye To ‘Auntie’ Beth Chapman In Touching Instagram Post

It’s been less than 24 hours since the news of Beth Chapman’s passing broke and condolences have been flooding social media from fans. It didn’t take long for celebrity friends of Beth to also share their feelings about the sad news on Twitter and Instagram as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, celebrities like Scott Baio, Wynonna Judd, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann tweeted out their condolences to the Chapman family yesterday afternoon.

A new post on Instagram, however, is shocking some Dog the Bounty Hunter fans. The one and only Snoop Dogg shared a photo of Beth and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman on his feed late Wednesday night. Many fans of both Beth and Snoop were unaware of their friendship and found the touching post pleasantly surprising.

Snoop referred to Beth as his “auntie” and offered up some advice for Dog. The rapper told the reality star to “be strong” and find strength in knowing Beth was no longer in any pain. The post from Snoop had well over 400,000 likes from fans and an astonishing 8,000 comments.

Beth’s stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, commented on the post thanking Snoop for sharing.

“Thank you, my dad was so touched you reached out to him,” she wrote.

Dog and Beth’s son, Garry Chapman, shared the post to his Instagram story and thanked the rapper for sharing. Garry has remained mostly silent on social media since his mother’s passing, only sharing a few photos and videos of his family on his Instagram story. Lyssa shared the post from Snoop as well to her Instagram story early Thursday morning.

Not much is known about Snoop’s friendship with those in the Chapman family. The rapper, Dog, and Beth attended a Salute the Troops event together back in 2005. Beth and Dog also attended one of the rapper’s concerts in 2013, when he was referring to himself as Snoop Lion. The Hollywood Life claims the “Gin and Juice” rapper and Dog have been friends for years, but it was a relationship that never played out publicly.

Funeral services for Beth will be held in Hawaii and Colorado, and The Blast is reporting that the family is still working on what type of memorial they would like to have. It’s also being said that Beth’s final wishes were to have her body cremated.

“Sources close to the family tell us, Beth’s instructions were to have her remains cremated as part of the preparations for her final disposition. It’s currently unclear if the family plans on keeping her ashes in an urn or spreading them at a special location,” The Blast reported.

The Chapman family will update fans regarding services for Beth.