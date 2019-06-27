‘Flipping Out’s’ Jeff Lewis Says He’s In ‘Serious’ Trouble After Second HR Complaint At His Radio Show

Jeff Lewis has never been one to hold back – after all, the Flipping Out star is known for his brash, outspoken style. But it seems that his tongue has gotten him in hot water yet again after the designer revealed that he was in “serious” trouble with SiriusXM’s human resources department.

According to Too Fab, Lewis spilled the details on air about a scary call that he got from his bosses telling him to zip it. But, in true Jeff Lewis fashion, rather than taking things down a notch, he decided to tell his listeners all about it.

“Apparently, there is a second official HR complaint against me and this show,” he said.

He then went on to explain that the first complaint was filed a few weeks ago and wasn’t as serious as this most recent one.

“Yesterday’s complaint was apparently a little more serious. It was a phone call, which is not good. I would prefer the email. When they call you, it’s more pressing.”

Apparently, a fellow employee wasn’t happy that Lewis had called them out by name during one of his shows.

“They said, ‘In the future, you are no longer allowed to call out SiriusXM employees individually on your radio show. You can call out the departments, but you can’t call out the individuals,'” Lewis said. “So this is our second HR complaint in 10 days, which is not good.”

The reality star says that while on the show, he has named 13 SiriusXM employees by name on the air, including four “higher-level executives” who Lewis believes could get him removed from the network. He told his audience that he had stayed up at night trying to figure out who it was that he called out that could have complained.

It could have ended there, but then Lewis did exactly what he was warned not to: he started calling out employee names on air. He went through a list of nine people, name by name, before being interrupted by a text from the executive who let him know about the complaint.

Apparently, the message warned him that he was saying employees’ names again, and he vowed from that point forward not to use individual names any longer. He did say, however, that he would be referring to departments when he had something to say in the future.

Before moving on, he noted that he didn’t think it was fair that he couldn’t criticize people at work.