Chanel West Coast’s Bikini Sends Fan Into ‘Heart Attack’

Chanel West Coast’s latest Instagram update seems to be having quite the effect. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper took to the platform late last night for a cheeky bikini update. The June 26 photo sent out sun, swimwear, and the Ridiculousness star’s signature eye-catching edge.

The snap showed Chanel in a swimming pool. The 30-year-old was on her back and propped up by a circular inflatable in lime green. It looked like the star had fully coordinated her look as Chanel’s tiny bikini was a darker shade of green. The camera had taken in Chanel’s full frame as she reclined in the water. The briefs showcased this celebrity’s long, toned legs. Meanwhile, her strappy upper sent out some cleavage. With her head thrown back and her eyes closed behind shades, Chanel sent out her best bombshell vibes.

A simple caption from Chanel came in emoji form. She used sun and bikini emojis.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts. Not all fans appeared as relaxed as Chanel was in her pool picture.

“CHERRY BOMB!!!” one user replied.

“Heartattack…” was a more concerning comment.

While the user was likely exaggerating (as is commonplace on social media), they did appear to both misspell the word and add unusual punctuation.

Chanel’s pool look also saw her called “an angel from above” and a “pretty lady.” One fan seemed keen to get together with both Chanel and another famous rap icon, per their comment.

“@chanelwestcoast, you are the most magnificent woman to ever walk this earth! Let’s hang out with snoop dog [sic] in Chicago this Saturday…Fly out to Ohare and I’ll pick you up.”

Chanel is known for showing some skin on Instagram. The star might switch up her hairdos from blonde to brunette, but flaunting her sensational curves is somewhat of a staple. Given the star’s muscular and curvy silhouette, it’s of no surprise. One thing Chanel won’t seem to settle for is monotony, though. Promotion for her 2019-released “Sharon Stoned” track came with a full dominatrix-style promo. Chanel appeared in corseted blacks against bold red walls. She likewise seemed to be smoking a joint.

Once again proving that variety is the spice of life has been the rapper’s latest “Old Fashioned” promotion. Here, Chanel channeled her inner cowgirl as she posed with a hand weapon amid doors of an old-fashioned saloon.

Somehow, though, it’s today’s picture that has caused fans to stop in their tracks. Chanel has 3.2 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this sensation should follow her on Instagram.