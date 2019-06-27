‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Shows Off Legs For Days In Short Shorts

Model Thylane Blondeau, who has been dubbed “the most beautiful girl in the world,” after making her debut as a child model at the age of 4, was spotted in West Hollywood on Wednesday in a casual look that showed off her legs, wrote The Daily Mail.

The brunette beauty wore extra-short, ripped black denim shorts while on a shopping trip with her DJ boyfriend Milane Meritte. Pairing the shorts with a black, long-sleeved sweater, she completed the outfit with a black, baggy graphic t-shirt that extended below her backside and had the words “mirror mirror” written across the front.

The 18-year-old wore a pair of white sneakers on her feet while sporting a large black purse and shopping bags. She accessorized with several chain necklaces of various lengths, a bunch of rings on her fingers, and a series of earrings, while her long, blondish-brown hair was pulled up on top of her head in a messy bun. Thylane added a bit of black eye makeup and mascara to finish the look.

For his part, Milane was also dressed casually in black sweatpants, a black graphic tee, a black skater hat, and white Nike sneakers. On the back of his t-shirt, he flashed the American flag, while tattoos could be seen dotting his arms.

The two went Instagram official back in January and have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles ever since.

The daughter of TV presenter Véronika Loubry and soccer player Patrick Blondeau made her modeling debut on Jean Paul Gaultier’s catwalk at the age of 4 and has since worked on various advertising campaigns with brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, Zendaya, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Lucky Blue Smith.

In an interview with Frivolette magazine last year, Thylane commented on the claims by the press that she is the “most beautiful girl in the world.” When asked if she believed that to be true, she responded, “not exactly.”

Ultimately, the model says she is just a typical young person trying to find her place in the world, commenting that her favorite place in the world is with her mom and brother. She added that while Bella and Gigi Hadid serve as her fashion inspiration, she’s trying to find her own style and create her own brand.