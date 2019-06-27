Jordyn Woods Responds To Claim That She Never Apologized To Khloe Kardashian: ‘Things Happen’

Jordyn Woods doesn’t quite agree with Khloe Kardashian’s claims about her in the explosive finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last weekend. During Sunday night’s episode, Khloe insisted that Jordyn “never once said sorry” for her cheating scandal with the Good American founder’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, back in February. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the launch of Jordyn’s collection with boohoo.com on Wednesday, the 21-year-old model gave a simple response — “Things happen.”

“It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be,” Jordyn said.

In addition to Khloe’s claim, her sister Kim Kardashian insinuated that Jordyn supports her family with money from Kylie Jenner, her former best friend and roommate, who stopped speaking to Jordyn after news of the scandal broke.

“I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working,” Woods responded on Wednesday. “I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard.”

The harsh claims came during Sunday evening’s first part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 16 finale. The episode gave a firsthand look at the Kardashian-Jenners’ reactions to finding out that Jordyn, a close friend to the family, and Tristan, the father to Khloe’s baby girl, hooked up at a party in February. Sitting at a kitchen table with Kim and Kylie, Khloe opened up about her anger towards Jordyn. She revealed that Jordyn allegedly never issued an apology for her actions, which played a big role in Khloe’s pain.

“Never once has Jordyn said ‘I’m sorry,'” Khloe told her sisters in the episode, per Refinery29.

She added that Jordyn was “downplaying” the scandal and that she reached out to the young social media star “with love” but still never heard an apology.

Unfortunately, it seems things will only get worse in the upcoming second part of the finale. In a preview of the new episode released by E! News earlier this week, Khloe breaks down while watching Jordyn’s infamous Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, in which the influencer shared her side of the story. Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, holds the 34-year-old reality star back as she screams “liar” at her phone screen.

Meanwhile, in another snippet from the episode, Khloe shouts that her family was “ruined” while speaking to somebody on the phone.

“These f***inf b****es think they can f*** our men,” Khloe screams.

Part 2 of the Season 16 finale with air on Sunday evening at 9 p.m. on E!.