Fans Think Christie Brinkley, 65, Looks Better Than Ever In Stunning New Photo

It’s the question that continues to boggle the minds of many — how in the world is Christie Brinkley 65-years-old?

The blonde bombshell is one of the OG models, and she paved the way for many other up-and-coming models like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber. While the peak of her career is over, Brinkley is still proving time and time again that she can still slay like the best of them. In the most recent image shared to her account, Brinkley looks absolutely breathtaking.

The mother of three appears front and center in the photo, standing on the edge of a dock and looking directly into the camera. Christie wears her long, blonde locks curled and in a side ponytail with a few strands falling around her face. The bombshell also rocks a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, lipgloss, and blush.

While holding a gorgeous flower in her hand, Brinkley strikes a pose in a flowy, white maxi dress that shows off her amazing figure to the world. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the model rave reviews from her 500,000-plus followers. While some fans gushed over the image to let the 65-year-old know that she looks stunning, countless others couldn’t help but mention the fact that she appears to be aging in reverse. A few others simply commented with heart and flame emojis.

“Crazy beautiful. Saw her up close in Turks and Caicos 2 years ago and she’s really that gorgeous in her 60’s!!” one fan wrote on the post.

“S T U N N I N G! You look like you just stepped out of a fairytale,” another gushed.

“This was actually one of my favorite Instagram pictures of you as it breathes courage and confidence into a lot of women who need it. Good on you Christie,” another chimed in.

“You are totally beautiful power to 60th you look better tan [sic] a 50 years old or 40 years old woman,” one more wrote.

While Brinkley looks absolutely stunning in a dress, she also looks breathtaking in a swimsuit as well. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the mother of three posted a throwback photo from a shoot with her two daughters — Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook. In the caption of the image, Christie tells fans that this photo is from a Sports Illustrated shoot from two years ago. The blonde beauty stands in the middle of her two girls and is all smiles while wearing her long, blonde locks down and curled. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the beautiful shot and has her toned figure on display in a sexy black swimsuit.

Like most of her photos, this one earned Brinkley a lot of praise with over 20,000 likes.