Beth Chapman Was Still Filming ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ With Husband Duane Until Just Before Her Death

Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter have been anxious to see the new show featuring Beth Chapman and her husband Duane that was in the works. An initial trailer had already been released, but a premiere date had yet to be revealed by WGN. Now some new information about the show has emerged in the wake of Beth’s death on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, producers were still filming with both Duane and Beth over the past few months. Fans knew that Beth had been involved with filming and that the new series would show her cancer battle as well as Dog hunting down plenty of bad guys. However, it hadn’t been entirely clear whether filming had wrapped or not.

Now, it seems that Dog’s Most Wanted was slated to wrap up filming last weekend. However, that is when Beth’s last medical crisis occurred and she was hospitalized. After that, she was placed into a medically-induced coma, and Chapman passed away on Wednesday.

While cameras were still filming with Beth and Duane right up until her hospitalization, they stopped with this emergency. Production apparently did not film at all over these last heartbreaking days for the family.

Until Beth’s last medical crisis, she had still been slated to film throughout what would become the last episodes of the upcoming series. TMZ details that Beth was just as central to putting the series together as her husband Duane was.

What happens now? As The Inquisitr shared previously, the future of Dog’s Most Wanted seems somewhat up in the air. It’s understandable that everything related to the show would be put on hold for now. It sounded as if it would premiere at some point in 2020, so there is time to step back and consider what the best path forward is.

It sounds as if ultimately, what happens with Dog’s Most Wanted will be Duane’s decision. While filming had not wrapped up in full, it’s possible that the network can still form a full season with what they already have. It is also possible that Duane and his family will do some additional filming after coping with these initial days of Beth’s death.

Dog’s Most Wanted was set to heavily feature Beth’s cancer battle alongside the family’s bounty hunting. She referenced filming frequently in social media posts and was doing a lot of hype for the upcoming series.

For now, the Chapman family is focused on grieving Beth’s death and planning a grand farewell for her. A decision on Dog’s Most Wanted will be made at some point not too far down the road, and fans will surely support the family no matter what they choose to do on this front.