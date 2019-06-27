Ashley Graham Shows Off Curvy Figure In Sexy Black Dress & Instagram Can’t Get Over How Beautiful She Looks

Ashley Graham is never one to shy away from showing off her beautiful, curvy figure to fans.

The brunette bombshell has amassed quite the following on social media with over 8.9 million followers on Instagram alone. With each and every photo that she shares with her legion of followers, it earns her a ton of attention — and rightfully so. In the most recent image shared on her account, Graham looks breathtaking in one of her signature colors — black.

In the first snapshot in the series of two, the model poses against a nude-colored wall, standing on a white shag rug next to a big, green plant. The 31-year-old strikes a pose, putting her hands on her hips and looking off to her right. The model’s beautiful, curvy figure is on full display in a sexy black dress that features a tiny polka-dot pattern. The sexy ensemble also features sheer sleeves and a jagged bottom as well as a low-plunging neckline that offers a view of plenty of cleavage.

The brunette beauty wears her long, dark locks up in a top knot with a few pieces falling around her face. Graham accessorizes the look with a pair of silver heels as well as a pair of earrings. The second image in the series offers a more up-close and personal look at Graham. In the shot, the model is photographed from the neck up — showing off her beautiful face for the camera. The bombshell rocks a face of gorgeous makeup that includes blush, lipgloss, eyeliner, and mascara.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Ashley rave reviews from her loyal fans with over 52,000 likes in addition to 250-plus comments in just moments of going live. While some fans told Graham that they love her outfit, countless others couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful she is.

“Wow, Ashley. You look fantastic,” one follower wrote with a series of heart and flame emojis.

“U are such an inspiration for all womens [sic] in the world. U are my hero,” another fan commented.

“Ashley Graham! You are a beautiful woman!!” one more user wrote with a series of flame emojis.

Loading...

In a recent interview with Allure, Graham chatted about her career and how she wants people to stop telling her how to feel about her body. As many know, she is part of the body positivity movement and wants people to live it and not just say they are.

“The biggest thing that we have to conquer is diversity and inclusion. You can’t just check the box and be like, ‘Oh, we did it.'”

It definitely seems as though Graham has a good head on her shoulders.