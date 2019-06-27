‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s ‘Dreaming’ About Baby No. 4

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is the mom of three boys, but she is apparently thinking about another addition to the family. On Wednesday, Kail tweeted about a dream she had in which she had her fourth child. Although she has admitted that she wants to have a baby girl, her dream didn’t exactly turn out that way.

“Had a dream I had a 4th baby by myself in the hospital & it was another boy LMAO whyyyy am I dreaming this”

While most of the Teen Mom stars opted to find out the gender of their babies before they were born, Kailyn has always waited until the child’s birth. She revealed on Twitter back in 2013 that she waited to find out the gender of her first baby, a son she named Isaac.

“The fun of waiting was we had a girl name and a boy name picked out… even though everyone hated Isaac as my boy name,” Kail revealed.

While pregnant with her second child, she didn’t reveal the gender of the baby then, either. She had another son with her then-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn gave birth to her third baby back in 2017, and while she didn’t find out the gender of the baby before then, she did try some interesting methods in an attempt to determine the gender. According to a report from Us Weekly, Kailyn had a friend of hers hold a pendulum with a ring attached over her baby bump. As explained, if the pendulum swings in circles over the baby bump, it will be a girl. However, if it swings back and forth, it is a boy. For Kailyn, the pendulum swung in circles — which is supposed to mean the baby being carried is a girl — but Kail ended up having a son, whom she named Lux.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn has been open about the fact she would love to have a daughter one day. She recently posted a video in which she addressed assumptions people make about her and she admitted that she would love to have a little girl one day.

For now, Kail seems content with her life, which includes caring for her three boys. When she isn’t busy caring for them, she has a lot going on in her life, including her podcast, Coffee Convos, with co-host Lindsie Chrisley. Reportedly, Kail and the rest of the cast of Teen Mom 2 are filming for Season 9B of the show, which will air at a later date.