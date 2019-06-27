Britney Spears Flaunts Toned Legs In Bathtub Shot

Pop superstar Britney Spears’ 22.1 million followers on Instagram love getting a peek behind the scenes at the life of their favorite legend. While many celebrities tend to only share selfies and glam shots of themselves, Spears is known for sharing all kinds of content, including hilarious videos that have her fans laughing. Of course, there’s also a fair amount of shots in bikinis and other skimpy clothing — she works hard in the gym to sculpt her physique, so she wants to show it off.

In the latest photo she posted, which got over 200,000 likes in less than 10 hours, Spears flaunts her toned legs while in the bathtub while seemingly wearing nothing at all. While some celebrities would have taken a seductive full-body shot that had their followers drooling, Spears decided to share a simple snapshot from her own perspective — looking straight down at her legs. You can’t see anything explicit, but it’s very clear that she’s likely not wearing anything at all in the photo. According to her caption, she wanted to showcase the fact that she’s taking a bath strewn with rose petals.

Fans loved the sexy yet cheeky photo, commenting “we love Britknees,” “best legs in pop culture I swear,” “queen of self care” and “we Stan Skinny needle legs.”

Earlier this month, Spears shared some of her summer fitness secrets with her followers on Instagram, as People reports. Apparently, though she needs to have some major cardiovascular stamina in order to perform on stage for long stretches of time, she doesn’t incorporate a lot of cardio into her routine.

“I don’t like doing too much cardio. My body has muscle memory, cuz I use it be [sic] gymnast and I can bulk up… so I like isolated movement. The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises. I usually wear headphones… music takes me away.”

Loading...

While many of her fans were majorly impressed by her physique, Spears herself alluded to the fact that she wasn’t quite in her peak physical condition.

“I know I don’t look perfect here, but I’m working on it. Hopefully one day I can give my boyfriend’s abs a run for their money!!!!!”

Her comment refers to her partner Sam Asghari, who sometimes makes appearances on Spears’ Instagram in photos. It appears that he’s supportive of her fitness goals, although he loves her physique no matter what — on the post in which she shared some details on her workout routine, Asghari commented that it’s “perfect as it can be,” adding that Britney is a “lioness always inspiring the world.”