‘Strahan And Sara’ Star Sara Haines Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Strahan and Sara star Sara Haines has given birth to a baby boy, reported Entertainment Tonight. The talk show host, who was best known for her role on The View before leaving the show’s infamous Hot Topics table to helm a daytime talk show for ABC with Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, welcomed her third child with husband Max Shifrin on June 26.

The couple shared a photo of the newest addition to their family on Haines’ official Instagram account. The couple shares two other children: son Alec and daughter Sandra. This officially makes the couple and their children a family of five, with three children ages 3 and younger.

It was revealed in January that Haines was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

People Magazine reported that although excited by the prospect of adding to their growing family, Haines was worried that the couple would need more hands to take care of all their children. Prior to her pregnancy, each of them could tend to one child each, but she didn’t know how they could handle three, noting she and Shifrin would be outnumbered.

“Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful,” said the Strahan and Sara host to People Magazine shortly after her pregnancy was announced.

Haines wed Shifrin in 2014. Brides Magazine reported that the happy couple found one another online via a dating app. In an essay she penned for the publication, Haines revealed that she always assumed she would be married with children by the time she was in her early 30s. When her plans didn’t work out how she envisioned, she turned to an online profile (with some tweaks to it from her brother and best friend) to try and add a relationship to her busy life as a television personality.

“Our drink turned into dinner, which turned into after-dinner drinks. As I always say when people ask if I knew he was the one — I didn’t ‘know’ anything (I can barely decide what I want for dinner at night), but I did know I wanted to see him again. A year later we moved in together. And nine months after that, he proposed,” she said in her essay.

Haines left her seat at The View table in 2018. She began on the series as a guest host in 2014 and was promoted to a series regular in 2016.

View moderator Whoopi Goldberg said of Haines’ time on the series, “I knew this one was meant to sit at the table since the first time she guest hosted.”

Haines’ bubbly personality helped bring a lighthearted touch to some of the heavier topics the show discussed, and the veteran newswoman could also hold her own when the subjects became political or personal.

Congratulations to Sara Haines and Max Shifrin on the latest addition to their family.