‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Take Over Kentucky Ahead Of Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding

The cast of the Bravo reality show headed to the bride's hometown ahead of her fairy tale wedding.

The Vanderpump Rules cast has invaded Kentucky. The cast members of the Bravo reality show have touched down in the Bluegrass State ahead of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding, which is set to take place this weekend at Kentucky Castle in Versailles.

Jax and Brittany’s SUR co-workers and friends began pouring into the bride’s home state of Kentucky three days before their nuptials, The Daily Mail reports. Vanderpump Rules veteran Kristen Doute posted an Instagram photo with Lala Kent in a car on the way to the airport that said, “Brittany here we come.”

Kent later posted a group video of the gang on a plane as they traveled from L.A. to Kentucky, and Stassi Schroeder and her beau, Beau Cark, also shared snaps en route to the wedding destination.

Bride-to-be Brittany Cartwright also shared videos for her followers, including one that showed a large tent with fancy chandeliers as friends helped fill gift bags at her reception site. Jax Taylor later addressed a Twitter follower who commented on the Vanderpump Rules couple’s “extravagant” wedding. Taylor defended the choice of the pricey wedding venue, writing that it’s not extravagant “when your fiancé [sic] has been dreaming about this place since she was a little girl.”

“Don’t be such a hater. What’s the point?” Taylor fired back.

As the Vanderpump Rules cast members made themselves at home in Kentucky, bride and groom Jax and Brittany took care of one very important legal detail. Taylor shared photos from the Clark County Courthouse as he and his “best friend” bride signed for their marriage license.

Marrying my best friend in a few days.. ???????????????????? #jaxandbrittany pic.twitter.com/iH3QyLNu4m — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) June 26, 2019

Although most of Jax and Brittany’s Vanderpump Rules castmates have landed in Kentucky, one invited guest who’s still on the fence about flying in is Lisa Vanderpump. The British restaurateur had originally planned to attend the wedding, but after the recent passing of her mother, Jean, she is still “undecided” on whether or not she will come, an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Those close to the situation feel that Lisa is undecided on what to do,” the source revealed. “Of course she’s still devastated and upset, but she wants to try and rally to be there to support them as she watched their relationship grow from the beginning.”

While Lisa Vanderpump may be a last minute arrival to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding, one other star will definitely be landing in Kentucky soon. ‘NSYNC singer Lance Bass, Jax Taylor’s good friend and business partner, has agreed to officiate the wedding, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding will take place Saturday, June 29 at Kentucky Castle.