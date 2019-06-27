Melanie C Wants To Take The Spice Girls Tour Around The World After Sold-Out U.K. Stadium Shows

Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, revealed that she is keen to take the “Spice World 2019” tour around the world after a successful run of shows across the U.K. and Ireland earlier this year, per Music News.

The tour kicked off on May 24 in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park. It continued all over the U.K. visiting Cardiff, Manchester, Coventry, and three huge shows at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium. All the shows were supported by British singer-songwriter, Jess Glynne.

Before the announcement of their comeback, Melanie wasn’t shy about admitting that she wasn’t sure about doing it.

“There was a time when I was like, ‘It’s never going to happen… The things we’ve done have been so incredible, we could never do that again,” she told Billboard.

“But I think it was the amount of people that approached me saying how much they wanted to see the Spice Girls, how much it meant to them, how it affected them in their lives,” she continued

After conquering the first leg, Sporty Spice wants to continue her journey around the world with the band.

“We have had the most incredible time,” the “On The Horizon” hitmaker stated.

She explained that many fans have traveled around the world to watch their show, but she knows there are a lot of them that haven’t been able to.

“I think we’d really like to take it [tour] out to the fans that haven’t been able to travel but have supported us all these years.”

During the first leg of the “Spice World 2019” tour, the Spice Girls manager, Simon Fuller, revealed that they had to decide soon on whether they wanted to extend the tour, which The Inquisitr reported.

Back in the 1990s, the group was known for their merchandise. According to The Inquisitr, the Spice Girls announced that they would soon be launching their own Little Miss children’s books and that each Spice Girl will have their own story for fans to read.

Aside from being a Spice Girl, Melanie C has also had a successful solo career. In 1999, she released her debut studio album, Northern Star, which was a worldwide success. The album topped the charts in Sweden while peaking at No. 4 in the U.K., No. 7 in Germany, No. 8 in the Netherlands, and No. 9 in Ireland. The era contained two No. 1 hits — “Never Be The Same Again” and “I Turn To You.”

Since then, she has released six more studio albums — Reason, Beautiful Intentions, This Time, The Sea, Stages, and Version of Me.

On Instagram, Melanie C has over 675,000 followers, while the Spice Girls group account has over 587,000 followers.