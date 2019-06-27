Toni Braxton’s Niece Died Of Heroin Overdose And Fentanyl Intoxication

In April, Lauren Braxton, the daughter of the singer’s brother Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., died. When the news broke, it was reported that her shocking passing was associated with a heart condition. However, autopsy results have now revealed that she died of a heroin overdose and fentanyl intoxication, per Music News.

“An autopsy completed by the medical examiner’s office in Maryland has now shown that drugs were to blame for Lauren’s death,” Music News noted.

Since her passing, “Breathe Again” hitmaker Toni Braxton shared love for her on her social media page.

“R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren ‘Lo Lo’ Braxton…I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken. Love you…always auntie ‘Te Te,'” she captioned her photo on Instagram that contained a snap of the two together.

However, Tamar Braxton opened up about Lauren’s death in an Instagram live in a different way. She stated that she was feeling too “drained” to attend her funeral, which wasn’t received well by fans.

“Get..your a*s up and go to the funeral for 2 hours then get back in your bed. I’m not hearing this excuse,” one user responded aggressively.

Earlier this month, Toni shared with her Twitter followers that it was the 23rd anniversary of her iconic album Secrets. She asked her followers what their favorite song was on the record and The Inquisitr revealed her fans’ response.

Secrets was released on June 18, 1996, and remains Braxton’s most successful to date. The album topped the charts in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, and on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart. It peaked at No. 2 in Sweden, the U.K., and on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

The era contained multiple hit songs, including “Let It Flow,” “Un-break My Heart,” and “You’re Making Me High,” which all topped the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart.

Loading...

With a total of 13 nominations, she has taken home an impressive seven Grammy Awards. Her first wins came in 1994 for Best New Artist and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Another Sad Love Song.” Her last win was for Best R&B Album in 2015 for her record with Babyface, Love, Marriage & Divorce. At the American Music Awards, Braxton has been nominated for 11 awards and won seven of them.

To date, Toni has released eight solo studio albums — Toni Braxton, Secrets, The Heat, Snowflakes, More Than a Woman, Libra, Pulse, and Sex & Cigarettes.

The Braxtons have their own family reality show, Braxton Family Values, which airs on WE tv.

On Instagram, Toni Braxton has over 3 million followers, while her younger sister, Tamar Braxton has over 3.3 million followers.