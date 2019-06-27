Fan Gives Birth To Baby Girl During Pink Concert

Earlier this week, on June 25, a fan gave birth to a baby girl during Pink’s concert in Liverpool, U.K.

According to NME, the fan went into labor and gave birth to the child at the venue. Mom, Denise Jones, named the child Dolly Pink in honor of Pink after she initially planned to call her Dolly Louise before giving birth at her concert.

The “What About Us” hitmaker was performing at the Anfield football stadium during her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour” and shared the news to her Instagram followers.

“Dolly Pink wanted to get the party started,” she stated, referencing her hit song.

“As Pink kickstarted the night at Anfield with ‘Get The Party Started,’ Denise Jones went into labor,” reported the Liverpool Echo.

She was rushed to the first aid room by two medics who were on duty as crowd doctors on the night, where they delivered her newborn.

“There was no equipment in the first aid room, just a couple of beds,” said Dr. John Matthews, one of the crowd doctors.

“This doesn’t happen very often and I’d never delivered a baby in Anfield before. When things go well, it’s always a good feeling,” he continued.

Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma World Tour” began in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 1, 2018, and is scheduled to end on November 2, 2019, in Austin, Texas. The tour so far has visited North America twice and Oceania. She is currently in the middle of her European leg where she is playing stadiums each night. On June 29 and 30, she will play two huge shows at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

Earlier this year, Pink released her latest studio album, Hurts 2B Human. The record topped the charts globally, cementing her status as a successful act, per The Inquisitr. The album contains collaborations with Khalid, Wrabel, Cash Cash, and Chris Stapleton.

Throughout her career, Pink has picked up some huge awards. She won her first Grammy Award in 2002 and has picked up two more since then. She has two MTV Europe Music Awards and seven MTV Video Music Awards, one from when she was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2017.

On Spotify, she currently has 23.4 million monthly Spotify listeners.

In total, Pink has released eight studio albums — Can’t Take Me Home, Missundaztood, Try This, I’m Not Dead, Funhouse, The Truth About Love, Beautiful Trauma, and Hurts 2B Human.

Since 2002, she has been nominated for a whopping 20 Grammy Awards. To date, she has taken home three trophies.

On Instagram, Pink has over 6.3 million followers.