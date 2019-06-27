Watch Senegal Vs. Algeria Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Group C Top Two Teams, Start Time, Preview

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City leads Algeria against favorites Senegal, led by Liverpool's Sadio Mané, in a clash of Group C Africa Cup of Nations leaders.

When the top two teams in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group C go head-to-head on Thursday, much of the attention will zero in on the matchup of individual players. Sadio Mané of Liverpool and Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City — who battled it out for the English Premier League title for months in the recently completed 2018-2019 season — will compete for supremacy one more time, this time representing their countries Senegal and Algeria respectively. But as AS.com reported, coaches of the two national teams are not seeing the matchup as a battle of superstars, but simply as a chance for a win against a close rival, in the match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Senegal vs. Algeria Thursday Africa Cup of Nations Group C match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Eastern European Time on Thursday, June 27, at the 30,000-seat 30 June Stadium, also known as Egyptian Air Defense Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Algeria, that start time will be 6 p.m. Central European Time, while the game will start at 5 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time in Senegal.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 6 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 10 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at midnight Western Indonesian Time on Thursday, 2 a.m. Eastern on Friday, June 28.

Even without Mané, Senegal overpowered Tanzania in their opening AFCON match. The Lions of Teranga have now won seven matches in a row, allowing only one goal over that span, as Soccerway stats record. But the Liverpool star is now back from a suspension and is expected to cause problems for the Algerian side, which ranks 68th in the world, compared to a lofty 22nd for Senegal.

“Mane is going to arrive fresh, it’s going to be cool, but…his team won without him,” said Algeria Coach Djamel Belmadi, as quoted by BeIn Sports.

“Focusing only on individuals is not the best way to prepare a match.”

Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Manchester City greets fans. Philipp Schmidli / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Senegal vs. Algeria Africa Cup of Nations showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

But AFCON fans without access to the BeIn network also have a way to watch the Senegal Vs. Algeria match stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. They can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Lions of Teranga vs. Desert Foxes match live stream for free.

Loading...

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, as will the BeIn service in Algeria. In Senegal, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network carries the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, as it will in Spain.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Senegal vs. Algeria match, check out the listings at Live Soccer TV.