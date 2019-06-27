‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 12 Spoilers: Universe 7 Fighters Vs. Core Area Warriors, Cooler Defeats Cumber

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 12, which is titled “Super Fighters Assemble! The Decisive Battle of Universe 7,” started with the continuation of the battle between Universe 7 fighters and the Core Area Warriors. When Son Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks were on the verge of suffering a massive defeat at Universe 11, the Universe 7’s Kaioshin came and helped them escape. However, the Core Area Warriors led by Hearts easily followed them at Universe 7.

Hearts appeared at Universe 7 together with other members of the Core Area Warriors, including Zamasu, Kamin, and Oren. Upon their arrival, Hearts revealed their plan to destroy the entire Universe 7. Son Goku said that they will not allow the Core Area Warriors to do whatever they want. Son Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17 prepared themselves to engage in an intense battle with the Core Area Warriors.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 12 featured the Universe 7 fighters defending their home planet from the Core Area Warriors. When the battle started, Trunks immediately headed to Zamasu despite being warned by his father, Vegeta. The Saiyan Prince tried to help Trunks fight Zamasu, but he was intercepted by Kamin and Oren, who are both hoping to have their revenge.

Though he was clearly outnumbered, Vegeta still managed to overpower Kamin and Oren. Piccolo and Android 17 came to give Vegeta a hand and allow him to join Trunks in his fight against Zamasu. After seeing how powerful Piccolo and Android 17 are, Kamin and Oren decided to merge and transform into Kamioren.

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes showed the second faceoff between Son Goku and Hearts. Unlike when they were still at Universe 11, Son Goku no longer possessed the power of Ultra Instinct and is already wearing his usual outfit. Son Goku, who is only in his Super Saiyan 2 form, can’t even touch Hearts. Using his ability to control gravity, Hearts managed to pin Son Goku to the ground with ease, showing the huge difference in their power level.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 12 also featured the ongoing action at Universe 3 involving Cooler, Evil Cumber, and Lagss. Cooler obtained a new power that enabled him to defeat Lagss. In his battle against Evil Cumber, Cooler unleashed an incredible amount of aura and transformed into Golden Metal Cooler. Cooler’s transformation is the same as Golden Frieza, except that he looks like a cyborg. Golden Metal Cooler knocked out Evil Cumber with three energy balls, but some parts of his body exploded.

Meanwhile, while everyone was fighting, Super Fu was seen in their headquarters watching all the battles in different monitors. Super Fu revealed that it will only be a matter of time before they create Universe Seed that they will use to take down Zeno Sama, the Gods of Destruction, and the Supreme Kais.