Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tripp & Ciara Set A Shocking Trap For Claire

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, June 17, reveal that there will be an elaborate trap set in hopes of catching a criminal.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) create a devious plan in hopes of getting Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) to show her true colors.

The pair will pretend to be getting intimate on the couch at the loft when Claire will come walking in to find the shocking scene.

Claire is a loose cannon, and Ciara and Tripp are banking on her losing her mind and create some wild act in hopes of getting her confess to her crimes, or do something even more stunning.

As many fans already know, Claire is responsible for the fire that nearly killed Ciara last year. She also recently tried to kill Tripp and Haley Chen (Thia Megia) by setting the Horton Cabin on fire when them inside.

However, she continues to lie about her involvement in the crimes and is fine to pin them both on Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), who is the only suspect the Salem police have at this time.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also watch as Claire will make a confession to her father, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer).

It’s unlikely that Claire will come clean to her police officer father about her past attempted murders. However, she will confide in her dad about something that has been weighing her down.

In the latest #DAYS, Tripp and Ciara put their plan in motion to clear Ben's name.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/5QtLLEaO94 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 24, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will share a romantic night with Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). The pair have been hitting the sheets together for weeks, but their relationship has been a far cry from dating.

It seems that they may have their first official date now that their hookups are out in the open, and it should lead to some steamy scenes for fans of the couple to enjoy.

In addition, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will receive a stunning surprise. Perhaps he’ll be given some news about Haley and her deportation, or he may even find out that his father, Jack Devearaux (Matthew Ashford), has the ability to get his memories back thanks to Dr. Rolf’s resurfaced journal.

Fans can see more of the drama in Salem by tuning into Days of Our Lives every weekday afternoon on NBC. Check your local listings for time.