O.J. Simpson Says He Once Hid At Michael Jackson’s House

O.J. Simpson took to his newly created Twitter account this week to honor the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, on the tenth anniversary of his death.

According to Page Six, on Tuesday O.J. Simpson tweeted a video of himself talking about his special bond with Michael Jackson. O.J. revealed that MJ once allowed the former football player to hide out at his home, Neverland Ranch, with his children to escape the media frenzy around him, seemingly following the murder of his former wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

“My house was under siege by the media. . . Michael found out, he called me, he said, ‘O.J.! You’ve gotta take the kids up to Neverland Ranch. They’d love it!’ And I did. And it was wondrous. The kids would come up, they would bring some of their friends. It was so great that I started bringing my adult friends up there. Michael was never there, but he always had gifts for the kids,” Simpson told his social media followers.

The story interested fans enough, but it hasn’t been the most shocking part about O.J. emergence on social media. He’s already been accused of threatening another Twitter user through private messages.

OJ Simpson Has Twitter Thoughts on Michael Jackson & How His Kids Played at Neverland (Video) https://t.co/1R2bYuyTDT pic.twitter.com/VrUrAarUkh — Robert Littal (@BSO) June 26, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, O.J. Simpson allegedly sent death threats via direct message when he found out that someone was running a parody account spoofing him.

The person who runs the account took a video to show that Simpson had contacted him through his Twitter account and urged him to deleted the parody account, per The New York Post.

Simpson allegedly told the man to delete his account immediately, or that he would have to face dire consequences from him. The message claimed that O.J. would hunt down the owner of the account, warning the person not to mess with Simpson and to grow up. It also allegedly included multiple knife emojis.

After the owner of the parody account posted the video outing O.J.’s allegedly message, he claims that Simpson sent him a second message the stated, “You think I’m playing? Tired of all your bulls–t. I WILL FIND YOUR A** AND CUT YOU — Don’t believe me? Just watch and see b***h.”

In addition, O.J. has been using the social media platform to clear up some long running rumors about his life, debunking gossip such as that he previously had a romance with Kris Jenner.

Fans can see more of O.J. Simpson’s posts by following him on Twitter.