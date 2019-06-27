Instagram Model Cindy Kimberly Busts Out Of Yellow Swimsuit Before Spreading Legs In Double Photo Update

Another day, another set of sexy photos from model Cindy Kimberly.

The black-haired beauty is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure to her loyal following of 5.5 million-plus on Instagram and today, she delighted fans with a double photo update. In the first image in the series, Kimberly snaps a selfie in a window with a gorgeous, tropical beach just behind her. The stunner looks like she’s ready to hit the water while she poses in a NSFW outfit.

In the shot, the beauty’s body is on full display in one of the sexiest outfits she’s ever worn. Her yellow swimsuit leaves very little to the imagination, plunging low into her chest while showing off ample amounts of cleavage in the process. Cindy’s toned and tanned legs are also on display in the sexy shot and she shows off her hourglass figure in the stunning swimsuit.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the model rave reviews with over 483,000 comments in addition to 1,200-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Cindy know how amazing she looks while countless others couldn’t help but chime in on her flawless figure. A few other fans simply took to the photo to share flame and heart emoji.

“Why you gotta be so sexy doe,” one follower wrote.

“Ahhhhhh sis is sooo hotttt,” another fan commented with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“My gf looking beautiful 2day,” one more Instagrammer wrote.

Shortly after sharing the first hot post with her loyal fans, Kimberly delighted them with another sultry shot. In the photo, she sits on a wooden chair with a drink next to her on the table while striking a pose. The model goes casual in a pair of brown pants, spreading her legs open for the camera in the seductive shot. She pairs the look with a sexy, white top that leaves little to the imagination, with a ribbon in the front between the chest. Once again, the beauty wears her long, dark locks down and straight along with a face full of makeup.

She also sports a pair of silver hoop earrings and a gold necklace. Like her other photo that was shared with fans, this one has earned the model a ton of attention with over 194,000 likes in addition to 740-plus comments. Of course, the overwhelming majority of followers took to the post to let Cindy know how beautiful she looks.

“Ur so beautiful,” one fan commented.

“Oh cindy you are my everything,” another user gushed.

Fans can follow Cindy on Instagram to keep up with all of her latest Instagram photos.